Honda recalls 256K cars nationwide over potentially dangerous software glitch

Honda announced Tuesday that it is recalling roughly 256,000 Accord Hybrid vehicles in the U.S. due to a software glitch that could cause "loss of power while driving," increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

The recall covers certain Honda Accord Hybrids between the 2023 and 2025 model years, the supplier said in a press release.

"Due to a software error, the integrated control module (ICM) central processing unit (CPU) may reset while driving, causing a loss of drive power," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a recall report.

To fix the problem, Honda dealers will reprogram the software free of charge, NHTSA added.

The issue stems from improper software programming by a supplier, which can cause the Integrated Control Module (ICM) to reset while the vehicle is in motion, Honda said.

According to the NHTSA report, the supplier failed to fully understand how the ICM was intended to function, leading the software to misread normal internal communication issues as serious CPU problems.

Additional features added to the ICM also boosted electrical load and created more electrical "noise," worsening those communication disruptions, according to the NHTSA. The faulty software then misread that interference as CPU malfunctions, triggering unnecessary system resets that could cause critical functions — including engine power — to shut down unexpectedly.

As of Nov. 6, Honda had received 832 warranty claims related to the defect but no reports of injuries or deaths between December 2022 and October 2025, NHTSA reported.

The administration also noted that owner notification letters are scheduled to be mailed on Jan. 5.

Owners can contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s recall number is TN2, and affected Vehicle Identification Numbers will be searchable on NHTSA.gov beginning Nov. 18, 2025.