Ford recalls 1.4M vehicles over rearview camera issue

Ford is recalling more than 1.4 million vehicles due to issues with the rearview cameras.

The recalled vehicles may display a distorted, intermittent or blank image when the vehicle is in reverse, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This can reduce the driver's view behind the vehicle, NHTSA said, and increases the risk of a crash.

Affected vehicles range from model years 2015 to 2020, and include Explorer, Taurus, C-Max, Escape, Flex, Fusion, Fiesta and Mustang vehicles. Lincoln MKZ and MKT models are also included in the recall.

NHTSA said dealers will inspect and replace the rearview cameras as necessary and free of charge. Interim letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed this month, and additional letters will be sent once a final fix becomes available, NHTSA said.

Ford previously recalled 1.9 million vehicles over a similar rearview camera issue.

That recall – which affects a range of vehicles with model years between 2015 and 2019 – included the Lincoln MKC, Lincoln Navigator, Mustang, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, Edge, Ranger, Expedition, Econoline, Transit and Transit Connect, Reuters reported in September, citing a NHTSA filing.

Ford has issued the most safety recalls among automakers in 2025, with more than 103 alerts, according to a report from Kelley Blue Book.

With a third of the year remaining, Ford has already surpassed the previous annual record of 77 recalls, according to the report.

If a vehicle fails to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards due to a safety-related defect, manufacturers are required to notify consumers of the issue. These recalls are intended to address safety problems before they cause harm.

Manufacturers typically initiate recalls to stay ahead of any potential fines and driver-safety issues. However, NHTSA, which is part of the Department of Transportation, can also issue vehicle recalls based on publicly submitted cases of potential safety concerns.

Brian Moody, executive editor at Autotrader, told FOX Business that he usually says recalls are not a big deal because that's the system working. Most of the recalls today are voluntary and automakers are very rarely compelled by legal action or the government, he said.

"However, when an automaker has a record number of recalls, that is cause for concern. As increasingly complex vehicles become increasingly "normal," Ford has stumbled with regard to quality," he said.