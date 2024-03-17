Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle
Published

Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr resigns after EV push goes bust

Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr stepping down March 31

close
Automotive expert Mike Caudill reacts to the Treasury secretary claiming the future for electric vehicles in America is very bright on The Bottom Line.  video

Automakers pumping breaks on EVs, now talking about hybrids, says auto expert

Automotive expert Mike Caudill reacts to the Treasury secretary claiming the future for electric vehicles in America is very bright on The Bottom Line. 

Hertz, one of the four largest car rental companies in the world, is replacing its CEO after the company reversed its bet on electric vehicle (EV) rentals over increasing costs.

Stephen Scherr will step down as Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s chief executive officer and member of the company’s Board of Directors effective March 31, the company announced Friday. Scherr led Hertz for just over two years after spending nearly three decades at Goldman Sachs.

Scherr’s resignation comes as the car rental company struggles with the higher repair costs and low demand for EV rentals.

In January, Hertz announced in financial filings that it had made the "strategic decision" to sell approximately 20,000 EVs from its U.S. fleet, or about one-third of its global EV fleet, and to instead invest in gas-powered cars.

GM LOST TAX CREDITS ON 20,000 EVS DUE TO BATTERY SOURCING REQUIREMENTS

Stephen Scherr

Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr will resign March 31, the company announced Friday. (Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Biden administration has previously lauded Hertz for its investment in EVs as the president made an aggressive push to broadly electrify the transportation sector as part of his climate agenda.

Last month, Hertz announced its biggest quarterly loss since 2020 after its decision to pivot away from EVs.

Hertz GM EV partnership

Under Scherr, Hertz's push to invest in electrical vehicles failed over higher repair costs and low demand for rentals. (General Motors / Fox News)

Scherr, 59, joined Hertz as the company was emerging from bankruptcy and began betting big on EVs.

EVS MAY MAKE AIR DIRTIER THAN GAS-POWERED CARS AS CALIFORNIA PUSHES NEW MANDATES: STUDY

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
HTZ HERTZ GLOBAL 7.58 +0.09 +1.20%

Hertz will replace Sherr with Gil West, the former Chief Operating Officer of Delta Airlines and General Motors' Cruise unit, effective April 1. 

Hertz

Gil West will replace Scherr as CEO of Hertz starting April 1. (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Scherr is working with West over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition, the company said.