Hertz selling 20,000 EVs from fleet, to reinvest in gas-powered vehicles

Rental car giant said the sales will continue over the course of 2024

Rental car giant Hertz on Thursday said it will sell about 20,000 electric vehicles from its U.S. fleet.

The offloading of the vehicles will cut the company's global EV fleet by one-third, Hertz said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"The company expects this action to better balance supply against expected demand of EVs," the company said.

The offloading of the vehicles will cut the company's global EV fleet by one-third, Hertz said. (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Hertz said it expects the sale of the EVs to "take place in an orderly fashion over the course of 2024." It started offloading them late last year.

The company said in October 2021 that it would acquire 100,00 Teslas in a move to help build its EV fleet.

