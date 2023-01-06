Here are the winning numbers for Friday's $940M Mega Millions drawing

Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is worth $940 million.

The cash value comes to $486 million, according to Megamillions.com.

The numbers drawn were: 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 Gold Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 3x

There have been 23 straight drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.

HERE ARE THE WINNING NUMBERS FOR TUESDAY'S $785M MEGA MILLIONS DRAWING

There was no winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot worth $785 million.

The numbers drawn were: 25, 29, 33, 41, 44 Gold Mega Ball: 18 Megaplier: 4x

There were three winning tickets sold that matched five numbers plus the Megaplier worth $4 million.

They were sold in Arizona, Mississippi and South Dakota.

Three others matched five numbers worth $1 million.

Those tickets were in Maryland, Texas and Virginia.

MEGA MILLIONS PRIZE: 2 CLAIM $1.3B JACKPOT

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

There was a staggering $1.337 billion won in Illinois on July 29.

Two people on one winning ticket in Des Plaines, Illinois, claimed the winnings of the jackpot in July. They chose to receive the cash option of $780.5 million.

The current record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.