Lottery

Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday's $785M Mega Millions drawing

A staggering $1.337 billion jackpot was won in Illinois on July 29

close
FOX Business Flash top headlines for January 3

The first Mega Millions drawing of the New Year on Tuesday night will have a grand prize of $785 million, according to Megamillions.com.

The cash value comes to $403.8 million.

The numbers drawn were: 25, 29, 33, 41, 44 Gold Mega Ball: 18  Megaplier: 4x

There have been 22 straight drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.

HERE ARE THE WINNING NUMBERS IN FRIDAY'S $685M MEGA MILLIONS DRAWING

Mega Millions card

A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. ( (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) / AP Newsroom)

Nobody matched all six numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing

Friday night's numbers drawn were:  1, 3, 6, 44, 51   Gold Mega Ball: 7 Megaplier: 3x

There was one winning tickets sold that matched five numbers worth $1 million.

That ticket was sold in Ohio.

Mega Millions card

Mega Millions Lottery ticket are displayed in a store in New York City. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid / Reuters Photos)

MEGA MILLIONS PRIZE: 2 CLAIM $1.3B JACKPOT

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Player fills out a Mega Millions slip

A woman fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

There was a staggering $1.337 billion won in Illinois on July 29.

Two people on one winning ticket in Des Plaines, Illinois, claimed the winnings of the jackpot in July. They chose to receive the cash option of $780.5 million.

The current record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018. 

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.