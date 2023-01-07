Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.1B

The Mega Millions lottery has soared to an estimated $1.1 billion.

This comes after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday.

The white balls were 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63. The gold Mega Ball was 13.

This marks the fourth time in a little more than four years that the jackpot has exceeded $1 billion.

The next drawing is slated for Tuesday.

If won at the estimated cash prize of $586.7 million, it would be the third-largest in the game's history.

"Mega Millions has just reached the $1 billion mark again. It’s especially nice to see the jackpot grow throughout the holidays and into the new year," Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, the lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement. "We are thankful for the support of our customers and retailers, which allows each of our 47 member lotteries to generate funds for good causes within their jurisdiction. As the jackpot grows, we encourage our players to keep within their entertainment budget and enjoy this jackpot run right along with us."

The only jackpots larger than Tuesday's $1.1 billion are the record $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018 and the $1.337 billion won in Illinois last July.

On Friday, more than 4 million tickets won at all other prize levels.

Five tickets matched the five white balls to in the game's $1 million second-tier prize and 115 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to clinch the third-tier prize.

There have been more than 27.1 million winning tickets sold in the 24 drawings since the jackpot was last won in October.

There were six Mega Millions jackpots awarded last year.