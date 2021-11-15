Expand / Collapse search
Top Black Friday deals retailers have already dropped

Retailers like Walmart, Costco, Target, and more have already announced Black Friday deals

The Toy Insider editor-in-chief Marissa Silva encourages parents to shop now for the hottest toys of the season.

Retailers are already giving folks a sneak peek at their hottest Black Friday deals ahead of the busy holiday shopping day on Nov. 26.

Several companies previously rolled out their announced bargains, and a series of retailers dropped their top featured items on Monday. For many of the deals, you don't have to wait long – or at all – to take advantage of the price cuts.

Best Buy

Customers shop at a Best Buy store on August 24, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Best Buy is offering Insignia's 58" Class F30 series LED Smart Fire television for $349.99, after shaving $230 off the price.

The electronics retailer is also offering the 13" Apple MacBook Pro for $1,299.99 – down $500 from its original pricing.

Those looking for a Keurig this holiday season can pick one up from Best Buy for $49.99 and save $50.

Costco

Shoppers make their way through Costco in Idaho Falls, Idaho during its opening day on Friday, August 14, 2020. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP) (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP / AP Newsroom)

Costco dropped its early Black Friday sales the first week in November, and some of the deals became available Monday. 

The big box store is selling an LG 86" Class - NANO85 Series - 4K UHD LED LCD TV for $1,999.99 as an online-only option. Purchasers will receive a $200 Costco Shop Card with this deal.

Skullcandy Grind Fuel True wireless earbuds are typically $74.99 at Costco, but the company is offering them $30 off that price over Black Friday weekend.

For those looking at a security camera system for their home, Costco is selling the Arlo Pro XL Spotlight-3 camera security bundle for $349.99, which is at a discount of $150. This deal comes available both in-store and online starting Nov. 20.

Target

Target store in New Mexico

Santa Fe, NM: A Target employee pulls red shopping carts into the Santa Fe NM store. Santa Fe’s Target is constructed in the Southwest Pueblo architectural style. (iStock / iStock)

Target is offering a sneak peak of deals available from Nov. 21-27, including 40% off some LEGO sets. The company is also selling the iconic KitchenAid stand mixer for $219.99, down $210 from its original price of $429.99.

During that same timeframe, the retailer is offering the Amazon Fire 8 kids edition 32-GB tablet for $69.99, which is $70 off its price at Amazon.com.

From Nov. 25-27, Target is selling select VTech KidiZoom smartwatches for 50% off, with a price of $31.49 down from $62.99. The company is also offering 50% off the Zuru Smashers Dino Ice Age Surpise! egg, the Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile, and the kids' game Mindware Marble Run.

Walmart

Shoppers walk in front of a Walmart store in San Leandro, California, U.S., on Thursday, May 13, 2021. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Walmart's Black Friday pricing is good from Nov. 22 through 26, and the retail giant is offering a 70" onn. Class 4K Smart TV with Roku for $398. You can pick up an iPhone 12 mini for $299, down from $499, or a Samsung GS20 FE for $249, down from $699.

The popular Instant Pot 8-quart multi-cooker can be bought for $59, or the 8-quart 9-in-1 duo crisp with air frying option will be available at $99.

For housewares, Walmart is offering The Pioneer Woman's 30-piece cook and prep set for $79, and hotel-style bath towels for five bucks a piece.

The company will also have select bikes for kids at $48, and a Bounce Pro trampoline on sale for $119. Those looking for a scooter can grab a Razor E390 from Walmart for $69, down from $98.