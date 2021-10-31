Black Friday shopping: Here are the retailers dropping early deals

Black Friday is still weeks away but retailers are already offering up sales in order to gain an edge over competitors amid a tough retail environment.

The holiday season, which accounts for about 20% of the retail industry's annual sales, has always been pivotal. This year, though, companies are battling pandemic-related supply-chain disruptions and inflationary pressure on top of a labor shortage.

To help, retailers are offering holiday deals even earlier to spread out the normal shopping rush. Some companies, such as Target, offered deals in early October.

Experts project that the holiday season will still look "very bright."

"The unusual and beneficial position we find ourselves in is that households have increased spending vigorously throughout most of 2021 and remain with plenty of holiday purchasing power," National Retail Federation chief economist Jack Kleinhenz said.

Here is a list of the retailers offering holiday sales:

Walmart:

The nation's largest retailer is bringing back its " Black Friday Deals for Days" events throughout the entire month of November, which will begin online and continue in stores.

The first event will kick off on Walmart's website on Nov. 3, and continue in stores on Nov. 5. The online deals will begin at 7 p.m. ET, but Walmart+ members can get access to deals as early as 3 p.m. ET.

Likewise, the second event will kick off online on Nov. 10 and continue in stores on Nov. 12. The final event will start on Black Friday.

Macy's

Macy’s already unveiled a "sneak peek" to its Black Friday holiday sales.

Shoppers will be able to shop an "updated assortment of specially-curated, early-access specials," starting on Nov. 3.

The company will then release all of its Black Friday specials from Nov. 23–27 online, through the Macy’s app or in-store.

The Associated Press contributed to this report