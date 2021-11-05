Costco's early Black Friday sales: Here's when they’re available

November is just getting started, but retailers are already dropping Black Friday sales.

However, Costco is making members wait just a little longer.

The warehouse retailer recently revealed its "Early Black Friday Savings" deals, which won’t be available until Nov. 15, through Nov. 29.

COSTCO REPORTEDLY RAISES MINIMUM WAGE TO $17 AN HOUR

Ahead of the release, here are some of Costco’s best pre-Black Friday deals.

T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB - $499.99

According to the T-Mobile website, the full price of this phone is usually $699.99. According to the Costco website, customers can only get the deal in-store. The promotional also says customers who buy the phone with a new line will also receive a $300 Costco Shop Card.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" - $1,099.99

Costco is offering customers $100 off this 13.3-inch MacBook Air, which usually costs $1,199.99 at Costco. Meanwhile, on the MacBook costs $1,249.00 on the Apple website.

The deal will be available online and in-store.

COSTCO, OTHER RETAILERS IMPACTED BY FEWER CHRISTMAS TREES THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF DROUGHT, SUPPLY CHAIN SHORTAGE

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.6" 1080p Laptop - $999.99

Costco is giving members $300 off this Samsung Galaxy laptop, which usually costs $1,299.99 at Costco.

According to the Costco website, the deal will be available in-warehouse and online.

VIZIO V51-H6 36" 5.1 Channel Home Theater Soundbar System - $169.99

Members can get $30 off this home theater soundbar, which includes a 5-inch subwoofer and two rear surround speakers. According to Costco, the system typically costs $199.99 at Costco.

This deal will also be available in-warehouse and online.

COSTCO CHARTERING SHIPS TO TRANSPORT GOODS AMID GLOBAL SUPPLY-CHAIN TROUBLES

Costco also revealed its "Black Friday Weekend Savings" this week. Those deals will be available online starting on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. The Black Friday weekend deals will be available in-store from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29.

Read on to see some of Costco’s best sales for Black Friday weekend.

LG 86" Class - NANO85 Series - 4K UHD LED LCD TV - $1,999.99

When customers buy this TV, they’ll also receive a $200 Costco Shop Card. This deal is only available online.

MSI Prestige 14" 1080p Laptop - $999.99

Costco members can get this laptop for $300 less than the typical Costco price of $1,299.99 when they buy it online over Black Friday weekend.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Skullcandy Grind Fuel True Wireless Earbuds - $49.99

These earbuds typically cost $79.99, but Costco is offering customers $30 off over Black Friday weekend. The deal is available online starting Nov. 25 and in-store starting Nov. 26.

Arlo Pro 4 XL Spotlight 3-Camera Security Bundle - $349.99

Costco is offering customers $150 off this security camera system, which typically costs $499.99. This deal is being offered early, starting Nov. 20, in-store and online.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS