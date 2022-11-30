HelloFresh releases Buddy the Elf-inspired spaghetti box for Christmas

Meal delivery service HelloFresh will be offering a special limited-edition meal kit this Christmas inspired by the 2003 film "Elf."

The Buddy The Elf Spaghetti box contains the ingredients to make a spaghetti dish similar to the one that Buddy The Elf cooks in the movie.

In the film, Buddy, played by Will Ferrell, explains that elves have four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn and syrup.

In an attempt to bond with his biological father and stepmother, Buddy makes breakfast for his new family using many of those key food groups.

"Calling all ‘Elf’ enthusiasts! This holiday season, HelloFresh has brought the famous spaghetti dish from the beloved holiday movie ‘Elf’ to life," says the website for the meal kit.

"The limited-edition Buddy the Elf Spaghetti meal kit allows fans to treat every day like Christmas," the site continues.

"It includes everything you need to make the iconic dish at home — from sweet ingredients to a step-by-step recipe card!"

The kits are a partnership between HelloFresh and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, a press release from HelloFresh noted.

"While drawing inspiration from the sweet spaghetti dish seen in the movie ‘Elf,’ we created a chocolate-forward version that stays true to Buddy the Elf’s dish, incorporating crushed chocolate cereal, various chocolate candies, marshmallows and of course, syrup," said Michelle Doll Olson, HelloFresh culinary development manager, in the release published on Nov. 29.

"Our goal is always to create recipes that are both tasty and fun to prepare, and we’re sure this over-the-top recipe will satisfy any elf’s sweet tooth while bringing the holiday spirit to your household," she also said.

Similar to other HelloFresh meal kits, the ingredients for the Buddy The Elf Spaghetti are pre-portioned.

The kit also includes a step-by step recipe card.

"With the option to eat with your hands or pair with a bottle of cola, Buddy the Elf Spaghetti is sure to make even South Pole elves smile," said the press release.

In the film, Buddy — raised by elves from the North Pole after accidentally crawling into Santa's sack on Christmas Eve — eats his culinary creation with his hands before chugging an entire two-liter bottle of cola.

The 2003 film also stars Mary Steenburgen, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel and Bob Newhart.

In the film, Buddy reconnects with his biological father, Walter (played by Caan), after learning he's a human, not an elf.

When he travels to New York City and meets Walter, Buddy attempt to teach his father the meaning of Christmas.

The two-serving kits cost $14.99 each — and go on sale on Dec. 5.

Customers are limited to two kits per transaction.

A HelloFresh subscription is not required.