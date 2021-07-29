Meal kit delivery service HelloFresh launches online grocery store

Meal kit delivery service HelloFresh is opening an online grocery store for customers to shop for extra ingredients in addition to meal kits.

The company announced its HelloFresh Market on Thursday, competing with the likes of Amazon, Walmart, FreshDirect and Instacart in the grocery delivery market slated to launch in the coming weeks.

HelloFresh’s online grocery shopping experience will allow consumers to buy food items for quick meals. Customers can buy through the online marketplace and add other items to their weekly orders.

The company is also leaning on big-name brand partnerships with Pillsbury, Intelligentsia Coffee, Annie’s and more, HelloFresh said. Customers will also be able to shop in "food bundles" curated by chefs offering easy-to-make meals like tortellini or ravioli and marinara sauce among other fast assembly meals like a charcuterie board or fully-cooked chicken.

BLUE APRON MEAL KIT DELIVERY SERVICE SURGES WITH CORONAVIRUS DEMAND

"We are excited to offer customers an expanded selection of delicious meal solutions and grocery items that will fit their needs beyond dinnertime, especially at a time when Americans are embracing online grocery services more than ever," Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh U.S. said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Through our state-of-the-art supply chain and technology infrastructure, we will provide superior full-service delivery for all meal occasions, and capture a greater share of our customers’ overall food budget."

The online grocery market is slated to jump to 21.5% of total U.S. grocery sales by 2025, more than doubling the current share of the entire grocery sector, a study from e-commerce research firm Mercatus and research firm Incisiv.

HelloFresh’s new online marketplace comes on the heels of its launch in Europe’s Benelux region where customers can pick from more than 150 food item add-ons the complement their meal kit recipes.