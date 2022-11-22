Expand / Collapse search
The Business of Food

Krispy Kreme introduces new holiday doughnuts

Three new doughnuts are being introduced in the 'Santa's Bake Shop' collection

Krispy Kreme will introduce three new holiday doughnuts along with its "Santa's Bake Shop" collection to its lineup of sweet treats.

The doughnut maker is announcing sugar cookie, gingerbread cookie crumb and red velvet cake doughnuts.

Sugar cookie is an original glazed doughnut iced with sugar cookie icing and topped with a sugar cookie sprinkle blend.​

The gingerbread cookie crumb doughnuts are filled with gingerbread cream cheese, dipped in white icing, topped with gingerbread cookie crumbs and a holiday sprinkle blend and drizzled with gingerbread icing.

New holiday doughnuts

Three new holiday treat-inspired doughnuts join returning seasonal favorites beginning Nov. 25; popular ‘Day of the Dozens’ returns 12/12  ((Photo: Krispy Kreme/Business Wire) / Fox News)

The red velvet cake doughnuts are topped with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbles.​

The Santa Belly doughnut and chocolate iced with holiday sprinkles are also a part of the collection, which is available at participating shops beginning Nov. 25. 

Krispy Kreme store

In an aerial view, a sign is posted in front of a Krispy Kreme doughnut store on May 12, 2022, in Daly City, California.  ((Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The collection can be purchased in a limited-edition Christmas-themed box or the doughnuts can be purchased individually.

The company also noted that the brand's annual "Day of the Dozens" would return on Dec. 12.