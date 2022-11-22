Krispy Kreme introduces new holiday doughnuts

Krispy Kreme will introduce three new holiday doughnuts along with its "Santa's Bake Shop" collection to its lineup of sweet treats.

The doughnut maker is announcing sugar cookie, gingerbread cookie crumb and red velvet cake doughnuts.

Sugar cookie is an original glazed doughnut iced with sugar cookie icing and topped with a sugar cookie sprinkle blend.​

The gingerbread cookie crumb doughnuts are filled with gingerbread cream cheese, dipped in white icing, topped with gingerbread cookie crumbs and a holiday sprinkle blend and drizzled with gingerbread icing.

The red velvet cake doughnuts are topped with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbles.​

The Santa Belly doughnut and chocolate iced with holiday sprinkles are also a part of the collection, which is available at participating shops beginning Nov. 25.

The collection can be purchased in a limited-edition Christmas-themed box or the doughnuts can be purchased individually.

The company also noted that the brand's annual "Day of the Dozens" would return on Dec. 12.