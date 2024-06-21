'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling's yacht visits US Southern states

The mega yacht reportedly owned by "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling recently made a few stops at U.S. ports, causing local buzz along the way.

The writer's yacht, a vessel called the Samsara, was first spotted earlier this month off the coast of St. Augustine, Florida, according to Fits News. It then docked in Savannah, Georgia, until June 8, before making its way up the coast to Charleston Harbor, South Carolina.

It is unclear whether Rowling was onboard the super yacht during its travels to the Southern states. FOX Business has reached out to the author's publicist for further details.

According to Superyachtfan.com, the Samara is 290 feet long and was built in 2015 by Oceanco. The vessel has seven cabins for holding up to 14 guests, along with another 13 cabins for housing up to 27 crew members.

The luxury boat is worth an estimated $150 million and costs between $10 million and $15 million to operate annually, according to the site.

For those wishing to take it for a spin, the Samara is available for charter at YachtCharterFleet.com for around $1,179,000 per week. The site states that the yacht has a movie theater, swimming pool, elevator, beach club, gym and helicopter hangar.

Samsara also has an array of toys for guests to choose from, including Jet Skis, a Flyboard, a Kite Surfer, a seabob, wakeboards, kayaks and WindSurfers.

Rowling is the world's wealthiest author, with an estimated net worth of around $1 billion, according to a recent report by The Sun. However, she was famously booted from the Forbes billionaire list in 2012 after her charitable giving led to her net worth falling below that mark.

Rowling began writing the "Harry Potter" book series in the 1990s as a struggling single mother. Since then, she has sold more than 600 million copies globally, and the eight films based on the series have raked in more than $7.7 billion, according to IMBD.