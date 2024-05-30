Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce lead stars summering in Lake Como, the ‘quintessential private escape’: expert

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the latest stars setting their sights on Lake Como, Italy, for a summer vacation.

On May 17, the couple toured Lake Como by boat. A photo of Swift and Kelce showed the pair snuggled up at the back of the boat with Kelce's arm around Swift. The couple appeared to be photographed just before they shared a kiss during their romantic tour of Lake Como.

"[Swift] got on the boat along the side and then went right away to the front and started taking photos of him," a source told People magazine about their outing. "It was clear that she was trying to capture the moment for posterity, and the cute thing was that she didn’t use a phone but a little Olympus camera."

The source shared that Swift and Kelce's boat ride was nearly two hours in the rain near the village of Bellagio. The couple was staying at Lake Como's Villa Sola Cabiati, a villa from the 17th century and a part of the Grand Hotel Tremezzo.

VACATION LIKE A CELEBRITY: TOP TRAVEL HOT SPOTS FOR THE RICH AND FAMOUS

Architectural Digest reported that stars like Gwen Stefani and Natalie Portman opt to stay at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo when they visit Lake Como.

Swift and Kelce visited Italy just days after the "Midnights" singer concluded her fourth and final ‘Eras Tour’ show in Paris on May 12.

"On the first night, they went for a long walk around the lake late at night [between 11 and midnight]," an insider told People about the couple's first night in Italy. "It was very romantic. At times they would walk hand in hand. They would also exchange a kiss every so often."

Jamie D'Aria, travel advisor for Travelmation , told FOX Business that Lake Como is the "quintessential private escape."

"Staff throughout the region make privacy a top priority, restricting access from outside guests and protecting the interests of their elite clientele," she explained. "You can choose to be a part of the scene, staying at famous resorts like Grand Tremezzo or il Sereno, or keep private in your own personal villa. Wherever you stay on the lake, you're captivated by the mountains and glistening lake as Italian speedboats pass by."

George and Amal Clooney frequently visit Lake Como during the warmer months. George even owns a home in the iconic Villa Oleandra in Northern Italy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

According to Architectural Digest, Clooney purchased his mansion from the Heinz family in 2002 and frequently hosts guests, such as Prince Harry, Jennifer Aniston and Matt Damon, for an Italian getaway.

D'Aria said that "we can all credit George Clooney for bringing extra attention to this treasured part of Italy."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Furthermore, today's social media culture is bringing even more notoriety to Lake Como — more and more people are flocking to the region trying to catch a glimpse into the lives of the rich and famous," she concluded.