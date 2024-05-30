'Real Housewives' stars Sonja Morgan, Kim Zolciak dealt a blow over luxury homes

"Real Housewives of New York" star Sonja Morgan recently sold her coveted Upper East Side townhouse through an auction more than 10 years after listing the property following a bitter divorce with J.P. Morgan heir John Morgan.

While Morgan's decade-long real estate plight is coming to a close, former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak is stuck in the middle of her own mansion mayhem with the looming foreclosure of her Atlanta home.

We take a look at a few Bravo-lebrities who have faced real estate issues over the years.

Sonja Morgan

Sonja Morgan's home in the heart of Manhattan was on and off the market for years and was featured in multiple episodes of "RHONY." She initially put the 4,650-square-foot townhouse on the market in 2013 for $9.5 million.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom residence featured custom woodwork throughout the five-story home, which also included a landscaped 35-foot garden with a fountain and a koi pond.

Morgan struggled to find a buyer and eventually dropped the price down to $7.2 million in 2015, according to property records. The following year, she listed the home for rent at $32,000 per month.

Last year, Sonja jumped back into the real estate game and listed her townhouse for $8.75 million after renovating but later dropped the asking price to $7.5 million.

She finally sold her family home for $4.45 million Wednesday after a two-week online auction with Concierge Auctions.

Kim Zolciak

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann still face foreclosure on their Atlanta mansion amid their bitter, year-long divorce, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

A Fulton County judge recently ruled the court "intends to initiate a non-judicial foreclosure proceeding on or after May 3, 2024" in a petition for an injunction initially filed in October by Truist Bank.

The 15,000-square-foot estate was built in 2008 and boasts extreme privacy in a gated community. Set on nearly two acres, the $6 million mansion features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a fitness room, wine cellar and game room in addition to a pool and grotto area.

Kim and Kroy first filed dueling divorces in May 2023 after 11 years of marriage before dropping the petitions in July. He refiled for divorce in August, saying their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

During a status conference hearing in October, a judge ruled their Alpharetta, Georgia, home "shall be listed for sale," and both petitioner and respondent "shall have exclusive use of the marital residence until the marital residence is sold."

In February 2023, it was reported the couple's extravagant Georgia mansion was in foreclosure and scheduled to go up for public auction in March, allegedly due to Biermann and Zolciak defaulting on a $1.65 million loan they took out in 2012 against the property. However, the foreclosure auction was later canceled.

The couple owed the IRS more than $1 million in unpaid taxes from 2013, 2017 and 2018, according to separate documents obtained by Fox News Digital last year.

Representatives for Zolciak and Biermann did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Teresa Giudice

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice foreclosed on two homes amid her federal bankruptcy and mortgage fraud case with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Their $170,000 three-bedroom investment property in the Lincoln Park area was sold back to the lenders at a foreclosure auction in 2016 for $100 after failing to receive one bid. The reality stars reportedly owed more than $220,000 on the home at the time of the sale.

The year before, the former couple lost their Manahawkin vacation home in a separate foreclosure. The Lincoln Park property came to light in the fraudulent bankruptcy filing, a case that sent the reality stars to prison.

Both Teresa and Joe pleaded guilty to mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2014 and admitted to not paying $200,000 in taxes. She served one year in prison, while Joe served 41 months in prison before he was deported to his native Italy in 2019.

They separated the following year and divorced. She married Luis Ruelas in August 2022.