Thousands of cooking oil bottles recalled as glass is prone to break

The bottles were sold in the eastern part of the US, in California and online nationally

Over 2,000 cases of avocado oil are being recalled after officials discovered that the glass could break.

Primal Kitchen issued the voluntary recall for the Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil packaged in 750mL bottles, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). About 2,060 cases consisting of three date codes are impacted. 

The issue was discovered after the company noticed that avocado oil had leaked in shipping containers. 

The products were sold throughout the eastern United States as well as in California. It was also sold online nationally. 

Avocado oil

Primal Kitchen recalls thousands of bottles of avocado oil. (FDA)

"Primal Kitchen is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards," the company said in a statement. 

This recall is isolated to the 750 ml bottle size. No other sizes, formats or batches have been impacted by the packaging issue. Additionally, no other consumer injuries or illnesses have been reported to date. 

Consumers are told to dispose of the product and to contact Primal Kitchen