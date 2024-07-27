Guacamole, salsa, recalled in 5 states due to risk of 'sometimes fatal' illness

Guacamole and salsa products sold at Kroger grocery stores are among a long list of products that have been recalled due to a risk of listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced on its website on Friday, July 26.

Supreme Service Solutions LLC issued a voluntary recall for a host of pre-cut vegetable products and dips that were sold at Kroger grocery stores in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio, said the FDA.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported, noted the release.

All the recalled products were sold in "clear-plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes with the appearance of cut produce."

The recalled products include the pre-sliced vegetables "Butternut Squash Cubes 12 oz," "Chopped Cilantro 2 oz," "Chopped Cilantro W/ White Onions 5 oz," "Diced Jalapeno 7 oz," "Diced Pepper Tri-Blend 7 oz," "Diced Pepper W/ White Onions 7 oz," "Fajita Mix Hot 11 oz," and "Grilling Vegetables 19 oz."

Additionally, the prepared dips "Pico/Guac Combo," "Guacamole Chunky Medium 17 oz," "Guacamole Chunky Mild 17 oz," "Pico De Gallo Classic Hot 14 oz," "Pico De Gallo Classic Medium 14 oz," "Pico De Gallo Classic Mild 14 oz," "Salsa Medium 16 oz" and "Salsa Mild 16 oz."

"Snacking Peppers 12 oz," "Vegetable Bowl $10 26 oz" and "Vegetable Kabob 27 oz" were also subject to the recall.

The recalled products all have "best buy" dates of July 9, 2024, to July 26, 2024, said the FDA.

"The potential contamination was discovered by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) through routine sampling," said the FDA's announcement.

Anyone who believes they have purchased one of the recalled products should not consume it and should throw it away, said the FDA.

"The product(s) involved is past its shelf life and should already be out of distribution, but if consumers have any product they question, do not consume it, but rather discard it," they said.

This is the latest in a series of vegetable recalls due to the threat of listeria contamination. FOX Business previously reported that bagged salads and other cut vegetables were recalled in late July.

Those products were sold across 13 states, FOX Business reported.

Listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria possibly contaminating the products, can cause listeriosis if consumed, said the website for the Centers for Disease Control.

"An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die," said the CDC.

Those at the highest risk from listeria are "pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems," they said.

Listeria is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, said the CDC.

"Infection during pregnancy results in fetal loss in about 20% of cases and newborn death in about 3% of cases," they said.

Other groups "rarely become seriously ill" when exposed to listeria, noted the CDC.

Not all foods are equally at risk of listeria contamination, said the CDC.

The riskiest foods include sliced deli meats, soft cheeses, raw dairy products, and remade deli salads, they said.