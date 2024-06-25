Ice cream products recalled after listeria revealed in testing

Nearly 70 ice cream products sold nationwide are being recalled over concerns that they may be contaminated with listeria.

Totally Cool Inc. of Owings Mills, Maryland, ceased production and distribution of multiple brands of ice cream products, including Friendly's and Hershey's ice cream cakes, after listeria monocytogenes was discovered during testing, according to the recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The company said the investigation is ongoing and that it's "taking preventive actions."

The products were available in retail locations nationwide, but could also be purchased through direct delivery.

Aside from what's listed, no other Totally Cool Inc. products are impacted by this recall, according to the company.

No illnesses have been connected to the recalled products. However, consumers who have the product are urged to return it.

The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Healthy individuals may only experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Symptoms may last from days to several weeks, depending on the severity of the illness.