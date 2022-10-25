Expand / Collapse search
Gold's Gym parent company gives update on CEO, family’s plane crash off Costa Rica coast

Gold's Gym is part of the German tycoon's fitness empire

The RSG Group, which owns brands such as Gold's Gym, confirmed that its CEO Rainer Schaller and his family were on the plane that disappeared off Costa Rica's Caribbean coast. 

"We are shocked, stunned, and full of grief about this tragic plane crash in which our Founder, Owner and CEO Rainer Schaller was on board together with his family and two other people," RSG Group said in a statement on its website. 

The company said its "thoughts are with the family in these difficult hours."

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.