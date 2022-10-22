German gym tycoon Rainer Schaller, partner and kids on plane that disappeared off Costa Rican coast

Costa Rican authorities reported that a small plane carrying five German nationals, including the CEO of gym chain McFit, disappeared off the coast Friday night.

The Ministry of Public Safety confirmed Saturday that the Coast Guard found wreckage believed to be from the plane.

McFit founder and CEO Rainer Schaller was one of five passengers on the plane, which was traveling to the eastern part of Costa Rica when it went missing.

BIDEN ADMIN CONSIDERS REVIEWS OF ELON MUSK'S TWITTER DEAL, STARLINK - REPORT

His partner Christiane Schikorsky and their children were the other passengers on board, German newspaper Bild reported.

"At the moment we have not located living or deceased people," Nation Coast Guard Service director Martin Arias said during a press conference. Costan Rican media outlet Telediario reported later Saturday that the body of a child had been found, but authorities have not yet confirmed that story.

The plane departed from Mexico and lost communication with the control tower near Barra de Parismina in the Caribbean Sea. Authorities initiated search protocols but the poor weather prevented a night search and could only start Saturday morning.

DIABETES-RELATED WEIGHT LOSS DRUGS FACING SUPPLY ISSUES AMID VIRAL TREND

McFit spokeswoman Jeanine Minaty said the company didn’t have any other information at this time, DW reported.

The search began at 5 a.m. local time, and it took 50 minutes for rescue workers to locate the first remains some 17 miles from the Limón airport, where the plane was headed.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The McFit gym chain is the largest in Germany, with more than 200 locations domestically, and additional locations in Austria, Italy, Poland and Spain and a membership of 1.4 million subscribers.