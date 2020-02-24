Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Health Care

Gold Bond lotion wants consumers to sleep naked

Sleeping naked promotes sound sleep and generates healthy skin, according to dermatologists

By FOXBusiness
close
Radio host Mike Gunzelman breaks down the biggest myths on sleep.video

Debunking the biggest myths about sleep

Radio host Mike Gunzelman breaks down the biggest myths on sleep.

If you don’t already sleep naked, you might want to try it.

Continue Reading Below

According to dermatologists, sleeping naked can lower body temperature, which allows you to fall asleep faster and sleep more soundly, all of which promotes healthy skin. Research from the Journal of Applied Psychology found applying lotion before bed further promotes overnight recovery.

LUSH COSMETICS RAISES MONEY FOR AUSTRALIAN WILDFIRES WITH KOALA-SHAPED SOAP

Gold Bond Ultimate, a popular moisturizer brand, is capitalizing on the benefits of moisturizing and sleeping in the nude by launching its #SleepNakedChallenge, encouraging challengers to apply Gold Bond moisturizer and hop into bed sans pajamas.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The brand has signed paid partnerships with celebrities like Wendy Williams and Jenny Mollen to advocate for the challenge.

“Today I’m starting Gold Bond’s Sleep Naked Challenge,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “Sleeping naked can have many benefits including decreased stress and healthier-looking skin by lowering your body temperature. I’m going to apply some Gold Bond before bed and sleep without any pajamas tonight!”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE