Gold Bond lotion wants consumers to sleep naked

If you don’t already sleep naked, you might want to try it.

According to dermatologists, sleeping naked can lower body temperature, which allows you to fall asleep faster and sleep more soundly, all of which promotes healthy skin. Research from the Journal of Applied Psychology found applying lotion before bed further promotes overnight recovery.

Gold Bond Ultimate, a popular moisturizer brand, is capitalizing on the benefits of moisturizing and sleeping in the nude by launching its #SleepNakedChallenge, encouraging challengers to apply Gold Bond moisturizer and hop into bed sans pajamas.

The brand has signed paid partnerships with celebrities like Wendy Williams and Jenny Mollen to advocate for the challenge.

“Today I’m starting Gold Bond’s Sleep Naked Challenge,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “Sleeping naked can have many benefits including decreased stress and healthier-looking skin by lowering your body temperature. I’m going to apply some Gold Bond before bed and sleep without any pajamas tonight!”

