Girl Scout cookies are back: What to know about the new cookie flavor for 2023 and how to order

Here's information about the latest cookie to join the Girl Scout Cookie Program lineup in 2023

A new Girl Scout Cookie flavor that's been highly anticipated for 2023 will become available next month as Girl Scouts of the USA launches the organization’s cookie season nationwide.

Raspberry Rally, a thin and crispy cookie with a raspberry filling and chocolate coating, is an online exclusive that’ll become available on the Girl Scout Cookies website starting Feb. 27, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

Girl Scouts of the USA previously reported that Raspberry Rally would make its 2023 debut in a product announcement that the girl-focused youth organization shared in August 2022.

Raspberry Rally is joining mainstay cookie flavors, such as Thin Mints, Samoas/Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, according to Girl Scouts of the USA.

Thirteen Girl Scout Cookie flavors are currently listed on the organization's "Meet the Cookies" webpage.

Raspberry Rally cookies

Girl Scouts of the USA's newest cookie, Raspberry Rally, resembles its fan favorite Thin Mints flavor with a chocolate shell and cream center, but instead of a mint filling it has a raspberry filling. (Girl Scouts of the USA / Fox News)

Need help finding Girl Scout Cookies?

Girl Scouts of the USA’s press release states there are three ways buyers can find Girl Scout Cookies in 2023.

1. Buyers can reach out to local councils and Girl Scouts or use the organization’s online "cookie finder," which provides a list of sale booths closest to a shopper’s input zip code.

2. Buyers can text COOKIES to 59618 as a way to receive updates about Girl Scout Cookie availability and other Girl Scout news.

3. Buyers can order Girl Scout Cookies for delivery beginning on Feb. 27. The website for online ordering is girlscoutcookies.org.

Girl Scouts stand at sales booth

Girl Scouts of the USA kicked off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season nationally on Tuesday, Jan. 10. (Girl Scouts of the USA / Fox News)

What’s the cost of Girl Scout Cookies this year?

There are 111 Girl Scout councils in the U.S. and each council sets its own cookie prices based on the needs and knowledge they have about its local market, a spokesperson for Girl Scouts of the USA told FOX Business. 

Girl Scout Cookie prices reportedly range from $4 to $7 for a single box nationwide. 

Some cookies may be priced higher to reflect the cost of production, including the Girl Scouts of the USA’s specialty gluten-free cookie line.

Girl Scout hands cookie boxes to adult

Girl Scouts and their troops rally their communities to support the Girl Scout Cookie Program, which teaches young girls about entrepreneurship. (Girl Scouts of the USA / Fox News)

Girl Scout Cookie season runs from January to April, though local timing varies, according to the organization’s press release.

Where does the money go?

Girl Scouts of the USA’s Girl Scout Cookie Program is an entrepreneurial program for registered Girl Scouts.

The proceeds from each cookie sale stay with the local troop and council that made the sale, and the money is used to fund Girl Scout programming and experiences, according to Girl Scouts of the USA.

Girl Scout programming reportedly includes lessons on financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking, decision-making and confidence.

Girl Scout counts money

Girl Scout troops often sell cookies at booths outside retail locations. (John Moore/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"What makes Girl Scout Cookies even sweeter? Behind every box is a girl learning important skills to power her leadership journey and unlock a world of opportunities," Wendy Lou, chief revenue officer of Girl Scouts of the USA, said in a statement. 

"Financial literacy is not only a critical skill required for entrepreneurship, but an essential life skill," Lou continued.

Girl Scout Cookie Program badges that can be earned throughout the season include the financial literacy badge, the cookie goal setter badge and the entrepreneur accelerator badge.

What else is new for 2023?

Girl Scouts of the USA’s national sponsor of the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Program is Planet Oat Oatmilk, an oat milk manufacturer headquartered in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, under the American dairy giant HP Hood LLC.

Chris Ross, the brand’s senior vice president of marketing and research and experimental development, issued a statement about Planet Oat Oatmilk sponsoring the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

"There's no treat as delicious as milk with Girl Scout Cookies, and we're excited to invite cookie fans nationwide to discover a new pairing with plant-based, rich, and creamy Planet Oat Oatmilk," he said, in Girl Scouts of the USA’s press release.