Top 5 Girl Scout cookies: Did your favorite make the list? 

Everyone knows not all of the highly-coveted Girl Scout cookies are created equal, and the youth organization for girls has a ranking of the best selling cookies on its website to prove it.

Turns out, the round, mint-flavored cookie, known as Thin Mints have claimed the top spot on the Girl Scouts cookie hierarchy with Samoas, also known as Caramel deLites, coming in at number two.

Unsurprisingly for Team Tagalong the chocolate-coated peanut butter cookie, also known as Peanut Butter Patties, came in at the third best-seller, according to the organization.

The highly regarded cookies which are only sold for a limited time each year are made from different bakeries, ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers, so the look, taste, packaging, and name of each cookie may differ slightly, according to the Girl Scouts website.

Did your favorite make the list?

1. Thin Mints

2. Caramel deLites/Samoas

3. Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs

4. Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich

5.Trefoils /Shortbread

And just like their taste, the price of the boxes also varies depending on the region. Each of the Girl Scout councils set prices for the cookie boxes based on its needs and knowledge of the local market, according to the Girl Scouts website.

"Each council determines its own revenue structure depending on how much it costs the council to buy cookies, the local retail price to sell cookies, and the amount of revenue shared with participating troops," the Girl Scouts website explains.

The proceeds from each sale fund the troop's activities for the year as well as community projects led by the scouts.

During a six to eight week period every year, more than one million Girl Scouts across the nation sell roughly 200 million boxes, generating roughly $800 million in profits for the cookie empire, according to a 2018 Fortune report.

