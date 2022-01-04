Expand / Collapse search
Girl Scouts' new brownie cookie to debut January 2022

Girl Scouts of the USA is launching ‘Adventureful,’ a salted caramel brownie cookie

Girl Scout Cookie fans who have been waiting for the youth group’s latest cookie addition can rest easy because it’s going to become available next week.

Adventurefuls, the organization’s new salted caramel brownie cookie will become available starting on Tuesday, Jan. 11, according to a countdown clock on GirlScouts.org.

Girl Scouts of the USA first announced it would debut Adventurefuls during the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season back in August. Since then, dedicated customers have been patiently waiting for the cookie launch, which the organization has described as an "indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt." 

In an earlier press release, Girl Scouts of the USA wrote: "Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures all year long. Girl Scouts across the United States will offer Adventureful cookies next cookie season alongside favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas/Caramel deLites."

FOX Business reached out to Girl Scouts of the USA for comment.

Girl Scouts of the USA first announced that its new Adventurefuls cookie will join its nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season. (Girl Scouts of the USA)

Customers can expect to see Adventurefuls available nationally from January through April. While the official launch date is on Jan. 11, the Girl Scouts of the USA website notes that inventory and season start dates vary among troops.

If you’re looking to stock up on Adventurefuls or other Girl Scout Cookies as soon as possible, you can get updates on cookie sales in your community by signing up for digital notifications on GirlScoutCookies.org or contacting your local Girl Scout council.

Customers can expect to see the new Adventureful cookies available nationally from January through April. (Girl Scouts of the USA)

Cookies can also be purchased from Girl Scouts online through the organization’s Digital Cookie platform.

Girl Scouts of the USA reports that it typically sells about 200 million boxes of cookies per season, which is equivalent to nearly $800 million. It’s not immediately clear if the organization’s recent partnerships with third-party delivery companies like Grubhub and DoorDash have changed cookie revenue.