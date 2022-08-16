New Raspberry Rally Girl Scout cookie to join 2023 nationwide lineup

The Girl Scouts of the USA on Tuesday announced a new cookie as part of its nationwide 2023 lineup.

Named the Raspberry Rally, the new treat will be the first Girl Scout cookie to be exclusively available online and via direct shipment. They will be available for public order starting with the 2023 Girl Scout season.

"The thin, crispy cookie is a ‘sister’ cookie to the beloved Thin Mints, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating," the press release said.

Girl Scout season is recognized between January and April. However, local availability and timing can vary. Consumers can check the Girl Scout Cookies website to find local availability.

Other cookie flavors on the 2023 roster include Adventurefuls, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Caramel deLites (Samoas), Do-si-dos (Peanut Butter Sandwich), Girl Scout S'mores, Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, Peanut Butter Patties (Tagalongs), Thin Mints, Toast-Yay! Toffee-tastic and Trefoils.

Proceeds from cookie purchases go directly toward local councils and troops.