Cantaloupes recalled nationwide over salmonella fears — what shoppers need to know

A Florida produce distributor has recalled thousands of cantaloupes due to a potential risk of salmonella contamination, and now the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning of an increased risk.

The recall was first initiated last month, but the FDA upgraded it to Class I on April 20, meaning consuming the affected cantaloupe could lead to severe health consequences or death.

According to an FDA enforcement report updated earlier this week, Ayco Farms Inc., based in Pompano Beach, Florida, recalled 8,302 cartons of its fruit.

Although the recalled cantaloupes are no longer sold in stores, the FDA’s upgrade underscores a lingering risk. Consumers who purchased the fruit earlier this year may still have it stored in their freezers, where contamination can persist.

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The recalled fruit was sold in cardboard cartons containing between six and 12 melons wrapped in food-safe bags and distributed to retailers across California, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania.



Ayco Farms said in a press release the recall listed in the FDA’s enforcement report is no longer active.

"The listing reflects a previously completed, voluntary recall of fresh whole cantaloupes that were distributed between December 12, 2025, and January 16, 2026, due to ‘potential’ Salmonella contamination," a press release states.



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"The recall was initiated earlier this year as a precautionary measure in coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. On March 24, 2026, Ayco Farms issued formal notifications to its customers, as agreed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as part of the agency’s standard recall reporting process."

This recall follows a prior cantaloupe recall in 2024, when Arizona-based Eagle Produce LLC recalled 224 cases of whole cantaloupes sold under the Kandy brand, according to an FDA report at the time.

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There have been no reports of illnesses from consuming the affected cantaloupes, but the FDA warns that salmonella can be deadly to certain age groups.

Consumers who purchased the recalled melons are encouraged to dispose of the products immediately.

FOX Business' Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.