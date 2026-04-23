Dozens of ice cream products recalled over undeclared allergens posing 'life-threatening' risk

A California-based ice cream company is recalling dozens of products over missing ingredient labels that could put people with food allergies at risk.

Silver Moon LP, operating as Loard’s Ice Cream, is voluntarily recalling all retail-sized products because they may contain undeclared allergens, including milk, eggs, wheat, tree nuts, peanuts and soy, according to an April 16 notice from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA warned that anyone with allergies or sensitivities to those ingredients could face a "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction" if they consume the products.

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The affected ice cream products were sold in 32-ounce paper containers and 56-ounce plastic cups at Loard’s Ice Cream parlors across Northern California, where they were available in storefront freezers.

The recall covers a wide range of flavors, including chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, pistachio, peanut butter fudge, mango, horchata, coffee, eggnog, cookies and cream, black raspberry, blueberry cheesecake, chocolate mint, butterscotch and banana.

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The issue was discovered during an FDA inspection. No illnesses have been reported so far.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return (them) to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement with updated packaging," the FDA said.

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A full list of affected products is available on the FDA's website.

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FOX Business reached out to Silver Moon LP for comment.