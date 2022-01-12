GM launching CarBravo used car marketplace

General Motors is getting into the used car business.

The automaker this spring is launching a new online marketplace called CarBravo that will consolidate the used car inventories of its dealer network and off-lease vehicles into a one-stop shopping experience.

The platform will provide detailed pricing and imagery of the cars and trucks on offer, which will all be inspected and reconditioned to ensure they meet a standard set by the program, with financing available through GM Financial.

"CarBravo will give customers more choice and access to shop significantly expanded inventories of both the dealer and a national central stock of GM used vehicles. Importantly, the program features will also be offered on non-GM used vehicles," said Steve Carlisle, GM North America executive vice president and president.

Standard warranties will be included along with free trial subscriptions of GM's OnStar telematics and SiriusXM satellite radio on newer vehicles equipped with the features. Roadside assistance at home test drives will also be available through some dealers.

The program is similar to Ford's BlueAdvantage that launched last year and positions both automakers to better compete with national used car outlets like Carvana and CarMax.