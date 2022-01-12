Expand / Collapse search
GM

GM launching CarBravo used car marketplace

General Motors' online platform will tap into dealer stock

General Motors believes in an 'all-electric' future: CEO Mary Barra

GM CEO Mary Barra reveals the automakers plan to phase out internal combustion vehicles on 'The Claman Countdown.'

General Motors is getting into the used car business.

General Motors’ CarBravo will elevate the shopping, buying and ownership experience by offering used-vehicle customers access to an expansive inventory, an omnichannel shopping experience, help create peace of mind and exclusive ownership benefits.

The automaker this spring is launching a new online marketplace called CarBravo that will consolidate the used car inventories of its dealer network and off-lease vehicles into a one-stop shopping experience.

The platform will provide detailed pricing and imagery of the cars and trucks on offer, which will all be inspected and reconditioned to ensure they meet a standard set by the program, with financing available through GM Financial.

A GM dealer

GM's dealer network typically has 400,000 used cars in inventory. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

"CarBravo will give customers more choice and access to shop significantly expanded inventories of both the dealer and a national central stock of GM used vehicles. Importantly, the program features will also be offered on non-GM used vehicles," said Steve Carlisle, GM North America executive vice president and president.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 61.46 +0.39 +0.64%

Standard warranties will be included along with free trial subscriptions of GM's OnStar telematics and SiriusXM satellite radio on newer vehicles equipped with the features. Roadside assistance at home test drives will also be available through some dealers.

The program is similar to Ford's BlueAdvantage that launched last year and positions both automakers to better compete with national used car outlets like Carvana and CarMax.