Frozen vegetables sold at Food Lion, Kroger recalled over listeria concerns

Bags of frozen vegetables sold at Food Lion and Kroger are being recalled over fears that they may be contaminated with potentially harmful bacteria.

Washington-based Twin City Foods Inc. issued the voluntary recall for a limited quantity of frozen sweet corn and mixed vegetables "due to a potential for these products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes," according to a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The affected bags were distributed to Food Lion and Kroger stores nationwide, according to the notice.

The recall was initiated due to third-party lab results from a customer's bag of sweet corn, which indicated that there was a potential presence of the bacteria.

There haven't been any reports of illness or other complaints associated with the product.

Consumers are urged not to consume the product and return it to the store of purchase for a full refund.

With listeria infection, healthy individuals might only suffer from short-term symptoms which include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

However, it can cause serious and even fatal infections in young children, elderly individuals and those with weakened immune symptoms. It can also potentially lead to a miscarriage or stillbirth in pregnant women.