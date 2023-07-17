Expand / Collapse search
Freight train derailment in Pennsylvania prompts evacuations of nearby residents, businesses

No injuries or known hazards to public in Whitemarsh Township, Pennsylvania, officials say

A CSX freight train derailed in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, early Monday, forcing the evacuation of nearby residents and businesses, officials said.

Multiple train cars derailed just before 5 a.m. in the Plymouth Meeting section of Whitemarsh Township near Flourtown Road, Joshua Road and Stenton Avenue, Whitemarsh Township said in a statement.

Precautionary evacuations were ordered for those closest to the scene, and officials said that it is not believed that further evacuations will be necessary.

Officials said there are no reported injuries and no known hazards to the public.

train cars derailed

No injuries or known hazards to the public were immediately reported, officials said. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF / Fox News)

CSX said in a statement to FOX Business via email that 16 of the freight train's 40 cars derailed.

"While preliminary reports indicate that one car transporting hazardous material was involved in the incident, there is no indication of any leaks or spills of hazardous materials and there are no injuries to the crew of the train," the statement said. "The local fire department responded and declared an evacuation of just over a dozen homes out of an abundance of caution."

firefighters at scene of derailment

It remains unclear what caused the train to derail in Whitemarsh Township, Pennsylvania, early Monday. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF / Fox News)

CSX also said that the cause of the derailment appeared to be weather-related. No additional details were immediately available.

Police told FOX29 Philadelphia that the derailed train cars were carrying silicone pellets, which pose no threat to the public.

Representatives of Norfolk Southern and CSX are at the site of the derailment, along with the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety Emergency Response Team, officials said.

train cars derailed

Police told FOX29 Philadelphia that the train was hauling silicone pellets. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF / Fox News)

Norfolk Southern told Fox Business that this was a CSX train operating on Norfolk Southern tracks. 

train cars derailed

Aerial footage shows multiple train cars off the tracks. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF / Fox News)

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro responded to the derailment on Twitter.

"My team and I are monitoring the train derailment in Whitemarsh Twp and assisting local first responders," the Democrat wrote. "Thank you to the residents taking precautions at the direction of local authorities. I urge you to continue following their instruction."