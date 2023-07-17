Freight train derailment in Pennsylvania prompts evacuations of nearby residents, businesses

A CSX freight train derailed in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, early Monday, forcing the evacuation of nearby residents and businesses, officials said.

Multiple train cars derailed just before 5 a.m. in the Plymouth Meeting section of Whitemarsh Township near Flourtown Road, Joshua Road and Stenton Avenue, Whitemarsh Township said in a statement.

Precautionary evacuations were ordered for those closest to the scene, and officials said that it is not believed that further evacuations will be necessary.

Officials said there are no reported injuries and no known hazards to the public.

CSX said in a statement to FOX Business via email that 16 of the freight train's 40 cars derailed.

"While preliminary reports indicate that one car transporting hazardous material was involved in the incident, there is no indication of any leaks or spills of hazardous materials and there are no injuries to the crew of the train," the statement said. "The local fire department responded and declared an evacuation of just over a dozen homes out of an abundance of caution."

CSX also said that the cause of the derailment appeared to be weather-related. No additional details were immediately available.

Police told FOX29 Philadelphia that the derailed train cars were carrying silicone pellets, which pose no threat to the public.

Representatives of Norfolk Southern and CSX are at the site of the derailment, along with the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety Emergency Response Team, officials said.

Norfolk Southern told Fox Business that this was a CSX train operating on Norfolk Southern tracks.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro responded to the derailment on Twitter.

"My team and I are monitoring the train derailment in Whitemarsh Twp and assisting local first responders," the Democrat wrote. "Thank you to the residents taking precautions at the direction of local authorities. I urge you to continue following their instruction."