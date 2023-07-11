2 Amtrak train cars derail at DC's Union Station; 1 person being evaluated

Firefighters and emergency medical services personnel responded to the scene of an Amtrak train derailment at Union Station on Tuesday morning.

Two cars derailed but were still upright and positioned inside the tunnel just before the station.

D.C. Fire and EMS said firefighters were aboard the train and communicating with passengers. One Amtrak employee was transported for a "minor medical condition," but there were no other reported injuries.

All passengers were moved to unaffected cars and have been transported to L’Enfant Plaza Station.

Fire and EMS said units are there and were standing by to provide assistance.

Amtrak said that trains operating between the nation's capital and Alexandria, Virginia, were stopped due to the disabled train that is "blocking the tracks south of Washington."

"Rail service in and out of Washington is currently impacted. Delays are expected. We will update as more information becomes available," it said.

The derailment was reported at around 9 a.m. ET, according to FOX 5 D.C.