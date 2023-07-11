Expand / Collapse search
2 Amtrak train cars derail at DC's Union Station; 1 person being evaluated

Amtrak said trains operating in the area are stopped due to derailment

Firefighters and emergency medical services personnel responded to the scene of an Amtrak train derailment at Union Station on Tuesday morning. 

Two cars derailed but were still upright and positioned inside the tunnel just before the station. 

D.C. Fire and EMS said firefighters were aboard the train and communicating with passengers. One Amtrak employee was transported for a "minor medical condition," but there were no other reported injuries.

A Washington, D.C., fire truck outside Union Station

A Washington, D.C., fire truck sits outside Union Station following an Amtrak train derailment. (FOX 5 DC / Fox News)

All passengers were moved to unaffected cars and have been transported to L’Enfant Plaza Station. 

Fire and EMS said units are there and were standing by to provide assistance. 

A D.C. firefighter at the scene of the derailment

We have firefighters are aboard the derailed Amtrak train and communicating with passengers.  (@dcfireems/Twitter / Fox News)

Amtrak said that trains operating between the nation's capital and Alexandria, Virginia, were stopped due to the disabled train that is "blocking the tracks south of Washington." 

Firefighters and other workers at the impacted tunnel in Washington, D.C.

D.C. Fire and EMS said on Twitter that two cars had derailed, but noted they were upright and inside the tunnel just before Union Station.  (@dcfireems/Twitter / Fox News)

"Rail service in and out of Washington is currently impacted. Delays are expected. We will update as more information becomes available," it said.

D.C. firefighter vehicles

Firefighters responded to the scene of the derailment on Tuesday morning. (@dcfireems/Twitter / Fox News)

The derailment was reported at around 9 a.m. ET, according to FOX 5 D.C.