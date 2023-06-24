Train derails into Montana's Yellowstone River

A train derailment was reported Saturday in Montana near Columbus.

The train reportedly went off its rails and into the Yellowstone River amid a bridge collapse, according to local outlets.

"I’m monitoring the train derailment in Stillwater County, and the state is standing by to support as Montana Rail Link and county officials assess their needs," Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte wrote on social media Saturday just before noon.

Multiple cars plunged into the Yellowstone River, and the wreck is reportedly leaking fuel into the river, authorities say.

"Currently Stillwater County Emergency Services, Sheriff's Office, Commissioners, Columbus Fire & Rescue are on scene with Montana Rail Link and other State agencies. Additionally, Stillwater County and Montana Rail Link are coordinating with Federal Response Agencies. We have formally established a unified command and are using the incident command system," a statement attributed to Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services reads.

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office released a statement addressing the disaster Saturday morning.

"Yellowstone County DES was notified of a train derailment in Stillwater County early this morning. Multiple tanker cars were damaged and are leaking petroleum products near the Yellowstone River.

"Resources are being dispatched and multiple agencies are assisting. There is no immediate threat to Yellowstone County," the statement continues. "Precautions are being put in place. Local Fishing Accesses will be closed. Water treatment plants, irrigation districts, and industrial companies are taking appropriate precautions."

Montana Rail Link are reporting no injuries from the crash. The entire train crew is reported as safe.