Ford's two recalls hit nearly 500,000 vehicles

Ford Motor Company issued two separate recall notices this week impacting nearly half a million vehicles, including cars, trucks and SUVs spanning several model years.

On Wednesday, the auto giant sent out an alert recalling certain F-250, F-350 and F-450 pickups and Lincoln Continental cars, all from 2017 through 2020 to the tune of 277,000 vehicles, because the rearview camera lens on the covered models can get clouding and impair visibility for the driver.

The company says the vehicles in the first recall all have 360-degree camera systems.

Ford recalled another 200,000 vehicles on Thursday, flagging an issue with big SUVs catching on fire.

The second recall is for Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years after the company said in documents to the government that it had received 25 reports of fires caused by heating and cooling fan motors in the vehicles failing and sparking a blaze.

The company said in documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that 13 of the fires were contained to the blower motor area behind the glove box, while another dozen caused extended damage to the SUVs. Another three fires spread and damaged structures, and one damaged other vehicles.

Ford said all of the fire reports from customers indicated that the vehicles were running when they caught fire, and one person reported injuries to their hand and fingers.

Dealers will replace the cameras and blower motors under the respective recalls at no cost to owners, who will begin receiving notices by mail with specifics starting Sept. 12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.