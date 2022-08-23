Hyundai, Kia recall over 280K vehicles due to fire risk, urge owners to park outside

Hyundai and Kia said Tuesday that owners of some of the companies' large SUVs should park the vehicles outdoors and away from buildings following fires involving trailer hitch wiring.

The Korean companies are recalling more than 281,000 vehicles in the U.S., though they reportedly have not determined how to fix the problem.

There were 25 fires or melting incidents in the U.S. and Canada, but no crashes or injuries.

The recalls include more than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from 2019 through the 2022 model years.

In documents posted on Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the companies said that debris and moisture can accumulate in a circuit board in the tow hitch wiring.

That debris can cause an electrical short.

Kia told FOX Business that there have been six reported fires related to the issue.

"Kia is conducting a recall campaign of certain 2020-2022 model year Kia Telluride vehicles manufactured from January 9, 2019, through August 12, 2022, equipped with a Genuine Kia 4-pin tow hitch harness accessory supplied by Mobis Parts America. The recall population was determined by a review of vehicle production and supplier records," the company said.

A 7-inch tow hitch harness as a port-installed option began with the 2021MY Telluride.

The companies said that a final repair is in process and Hyundai said dealers would inspect wiring and remove a fuse as an interim repair.

Kia does not have an interim repair, but said it would reimburse owners for repair expenses already incurred.

Dealers from both automakers have stopped selling the SUVs.

Once a repair is available, vehicle owners will be notified to bring their SUVs to a dealer.

Hyundai did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.