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Product Recalls
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Thermos recalls 8M jars, bottles after stoppers ‘forcefully eject,’ 3 users left with permanent vision loss

Recall affects certain Thermos Stainless King Food Jars and all Thermos Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottles

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Thermos is recalling more than 8 million food jars and bottles after a dangerous defect caused stoppers to "forcefully eject," leaving some consumers blind.

The Illinois-based company's recall impacts about 5.8 million Stainless King Food Jars and 2.3 million Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottles sold over more than 15 years, according to a Thursday notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Thermos has received 27 reports of stoppers striking users when the containers were opened. Three people suffered permanent vision loss after being hit in the eye, regulators said.

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thermos jars and bottles being recalled

The Thermos 16-oz Stainless King Food Jar (SK3000), 40-oz Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottle (SK3010), and 24-oz Stainless King Food Jar (SK3020) have been recalled. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Officials say the containers lack a pressure-relief mechanism, allowing pressure to build up when food or liquids are stored inside for an extended period.

"If perishable food or beverages are stored in the container for an extended period of time, the stopper can forcefully eject when opened, which can result in serious impact injury and laceration hazards to the consumer," the CPSC said.

The recall includes:

  • Thermos Stainless King Food Jars, models SK3000 (16 oz) and SK3020 (24 oz), manufactured before July 2023
  • All Thermos Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottles, model SK3010 (40 oz)

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thermos jars and bottles being recalled

Officials say the containers lack a pressure-relief mechanism, allowing pressure to build up when food or liquids are stored inside for an extended period. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The products were sold in multiple colors at major retailers, including Target and Walmart, as well as online through Amazon, Thermos and other sites. 

They were available from March 2008 through July 2024 for about $30.

The Thermos logo appears on the side of the products, with model numbers printed on the bottom. The items were manufactured in China and Malaysia.

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Target store in New Mexico

The products were sold in multiple colors at major retailers, including Target and Walmart, as well as online through Amazon, Thermos and other sites. (iStock)

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled products immediately.

"Consumers should stop using the recalled Food Jars and Bottles immediately and contact Thermos to receive a free replacement pressure relief stopper or replacement Bottle, depending on the model," the CPSC said.

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FOX Business reached out to Thermos for comment.