Ford recalls nearly 400,000 trucks, SUVs and other vehicles for various reasons

Ford Motor Company has issued a flurry of recall notices impacting some 400,000 vehicles, according to filings with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) dated December 20.

Here are the impacted vehicles:

Trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles:

Ford recalled several diesel pickups and commercial vehicles totaling 295,449, over concerns that biodiesel deposits may form on the pump drivetrain roller components, which could lead to failure of the high-pressure fuel pump and increase the risk of a crash.

The models impacted by the recall include certain 2020-2022 F-Super Duty F250, F350, F450, F550 and F600, along with F-650, F750 vehicles from the 2021-2022 model year.

SUVs:

The automaker is recalling over 20,000 hybrid electric Ford Escapes from the 2020 through 2024 model years, as well as 4,000 Lincoln Corsairs from 2021 through 2024, flagging concerns that their high-voltage batteries should short-circuit.

Separately, Ford recalled 30,317 Ford Flexes over concerns that the vehicles' analog rearview cameras images could be distorted or go blank, impacting the driver's view and increasing the risk of an accident.

Ford is also recalling nearly 48,000 Lincoln Nautilus SUVs for the 2024-2025 model year over concerns that their automatic window reverse systems may not react properly, running the risk that someone could get pinched before the window retracts.

Cars:

More than 12,000 Ford Fiestas and 802 Lincoln MKTs from the 2019 model year were recalled under the same notice concerning rearview cameras.

The owners of all vehicles impacted by Ford's recalls can expect to receive notices in the mail and may call Ford customer service at 866-436-7332 for questions or guidance on repairs.