Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Media
Published

Mike Rowe, Ford CEO warn America's manufacturing crisis is at a breaking point as China surges ahead

Ford's Jim Farley warns China wants 'every one of our jobs' as US faces worker shortage

close
The 'One Nation' panel discuss the A.I. boom and its impact on the American blue collar labor force. video

Companies will have to 'figure out this Rubik's Cube' in its own way, says Mike Rowe

The 'One Nation' panel discuss the A.I. boom and its impact on the American blue collar labor force.

As U.S. manufacturers scramble to fill hundreds of thousands of open jobs, China is doubling down on its bid to become the world’s workshop, and industry experts say the stakes couldn’t be higher.

"If I had one of those big red bells in a fire department, I'd hit it with a hammer. I'd ring the alarm. This is it," Mike Rowe, CEO of the mikeroweWorks Foundation, warned Sunday on "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade."

Rowe warned of what he sees as an existential threat to America’s manufacturing base, pointing to a growing gap between open skilled trade jobs and the number of workers entering those fields.

Ford CEO Jim Farley echoed the concern, warning the U.S. is "in a war for manufacturing" as China rapidly expands its industrial capacity.

TARIFF UNCERTAINTY THREATENS $490B IN US MANUFACTURING INVESTMENT, REPORT WARNS

Employee working on an assembly line at a Ford plant in Michigan

An employee works on new Ford F-150 trucks as they go through the assembly line at the Ford Dearborn Plant on April 11, 2024 in Dearborn, Michigan. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We have about 400,000 people that we need," Farley said.

"At Ford this morning, we had 6,000 stalls open with no mechanics in them to fix our vehicles."

The jobs are getting more complex and require greater technical skill and innovation, he added — a challenge a major company like Ford can likely overcome. But serious problems remain for smaller businesses.

"The plumber and electrician that owns our super duty. What are they going to do if they don't have the resources at Ford? They're barely getting through the day with a lot of red tape," he said.

TRUMP ADMIN TO SEND WORKERS ABROAD TO BOOST US SHIPBUILDING, COUNTER CHINA’S EDGE

Chinese workers in the manufacturing industry

Workers rush to make large quantities of security casting orders, Haian City, Jiangsu Province, China, April 14, 2020. (Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"For them to try to find the next generation, as Mike said, it's really hard, and we have to help them. Companies like Ford have to have help. We have a lot more work to do as a whole industry."

But while American companies struggle to find workers, Farley said, China isn’t waiting around.

During the pandemic, he noted, China made "huge leaps and bounds" in manufacturing, emerging from COVID-19 stronger and more determined to dominate global production.

"I go to China regularly…" Farley said. "They want to be the heavy manufacturing source for the world. They now have twice as many car plants as their local market can absorb. They want to export all of that to create these great jobs."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
Bloom Energy founder and CEO KR Sridhar and Brookfield Global Head of AI Infrastructure Sikander Rashid join 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss their $5 billion partnership powering America’s A.I. future. video

Bloom Energy CEO unveils vision for America’s AI power future: ‘Manufacturing intelligence’

Bloom Energy founder and CEO KR Sridhar and Brookfield Global Head of AI Infrastructure Sikander Rashid join 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss their $5 billion partnership powering America’s A.I. future.

"We are in a war for manufacturing now globally…" he continued.

"When I went to China, I came back with a completely different perspective. They want every one of our jobs in our place."