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Mercedes-Benz recalls over 24,000 vehicles due to drive shaft defect that could cause sudden failure

Federal regulators warn a widespread defect in various models could lead to sudden power loss

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Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 24,000 vehicles due to an issue with the drive shaft universal joint, which may unexpectedly break, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). 

The recall affects various Mercedes models as documents shared by the NHTSA say that a broken joint can lead to a loss of power, which can increase the risk of a car crash. 

A total of 24,092 cars were affected, ranging from models released between 2018 and 2020, according to the documents, while the share of vehicles with the defect is estimated to be 100% of the recalled vehicles.

Representatives for Mercedes-Benz did not immediately respond to FOX Business's request for comment.  

BISSELL STEAMERS RECALLED IN RESPONSE TO DOZENS OF 'SERIOUS' BURN INJURIES

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Mercedes-Benz has recalled 24,092 vehicles because the drive shaft universal joint may unexpectedly break. (Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha, File / Reuters Photos)

Dealers will be notified about the recall, and will inspect the drive shaft universal joint. The brand is also sending notification letters to vehicle owners who may be affected by the recall by June 2, 2026, according to the NHTSA

The agency also reported last week that more than 422,000 Ford vehicles in the U.S. are being recalled over windshield wiper failure.

Windshield wiper arms may operate erratically or may break, causing the wipers to fail, according to NHTSA.

The model year 2021-2023 Lincoln Navigator, 2021-2023 Ford Expedition, and the 2022-2023 Ford Super Duty, are some of the specific vehicles that may be directly affected by the recall.

350K SUPPLEMENTS RECALLED FOR PACKAGING FLAW THAT POSES ‘SERIOUS INJURY OR DEATH’ RISK TO CHILDREN

Drivers who may be affected by the Mercedes-Benz recall will be contacted through a letter from the company by June 2. (Getty Images)

"An improperly functioning or detached wiper arm may impair driver's vision, increasing the risk of a crash," NHTSA's description of the defect said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
MBGAF MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 64.93 +0.90 +1.41%
MBGYY MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 16.23 +0.20 +1.25%

"The windshield wiper arm's latch retention plate may have been incorrectly staked at the supplier. The latch retention plate keeps the arm head properly seated to the wiper arm. Additionally, the engagement between the knurl and wiper arm may be reduced due to dimensional variability. Proper knurl-to-arm head teeth engagement ensures robust wiper arm operation," the agency said.

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Customers with further questions can contact Mercedes-Benz using the customer service phone number, 1-800-367-6372. 

They can also check if their car has been impacted by searching for their model number on NHTSA.gov.

FOX Business' Eric Revell contributed to this report.