Ford puts nearly 188K Mustangs under recall in connection to brake fluid level indicator light

Ford has put some of its Mustang cars from model years 2020-2023 under recall, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The car company moved to do so for about 187,900 of those Mustangs in response to an indicator issue with the brake fluid level sensor that could result in them being out of compliance with a specific Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard requirement, the agency said.

The recall kicked off Oct. 27, with the NHTSA also tweeting about it Friday.

In a report submitted to the NHTSA, it said the sensor in the recalled vehicles was "not properly configured to activate the visual warning indicator when there is a reduction in brake fluid below the recommended level in the master cylinder brake fluid reservoir." Driving with low brake fluid can potentially lower brake performance and, subsequently, up the potential for an accident, according to the NHTSA.

No reports of crashes or injuries have surfaced to date, according to a chronology of the issue.

Ford "is aware of 123 warranty claims alleging a loss of brake fluid on these vehicles; however, there were no reports of an inoperative brake fluid level sensor," that document said.

One of the company’s customer service divisions in South Korea first flagged the potential problem with the brake fluid level sensor on the 2020-2023 Mustangs, per the chronology.

It said teams within Ford determined the configuration issue only appeared in the recalled model years.

The affected Mustangs should be brought to either a Ford or Lincoln dealer, where staff can remedy it via free software reconfiguration, according to the recall report. Dealers have already received notification of the recall.

Those who own one of the 187,900 Mustangs under the recall will be informed by mail starting Dec. 4, the recall report said. The NHTSA website can also be used to check on open recalls.

In addition to the Mustang, Ford produces a slew of other vehicles, including pick-up trucks and sport utility vehicles. Its market capitalization came in around $42.27 billion as of Friday.