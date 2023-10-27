Expand / Collapse search
Ford stock plunges 12% on news of wider EV losses

Ford lost nearly $37K on every electric vehicle sold in the third quarter

‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-host Pete Hegseth and Lydia Hu of FOX Business join ‘The Big Money Show’ to discuss the pandemic learning loss for children and EV charging challenges. video

Ford CEO admits reality check during F-150 Lightning Route 66 road trip

Ford Motor Co. shares closed down more than 12% Friday after the company withdrew its full-year forecast, citing "uncertainty" over its tentative deal with the United Auto Workers and broader losses in its electric vehicle division.

The automaker reported a higher-than-expected $1.33 billion loss in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in its EV unit in its third-quarter earnings report Thursday, up from the $1.08 billion hit the segment took in the second quarter.

The corporate logo of Ford at a motor show

The corporate logo of Ford at the Brussels Motor Show in Belgium Jan. 9, 2020.  (REUTERS/Francois Lenoir / Reuters Photos)

That means Ford took an operating loss of nearly $37,000 on every EV it sold last quarter. The company has forecast a full-year loss for the Ford Model e unit of $4.5 billion.

FORD, GM, MERCEDES COME CLEAN ON EV DEMAND WEAKNESS

Ford posted revenue of $44 billion for the third quarter, an 11% boost, and reported a $1.2 billion profit. The company lost $827 million the same quarter a year ago.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
F FORD MOTOR CO. 9.96 -1.41 -12.37%

Ford Motor Co.

Ford warned of continued pressure on electric vehicles as customers balk at paying a premium for EVs over other models. 

US TREASURY DEPARTMENT TO ALLOW $7,500 ELECTRIC VEHICLE TAX CREDIT AS POINT-OF-SALE REBATE STARTING IN JANUARY

CEO Jim Farley said in the company earnings call that, for customers, there is an "affordability issue" when its comes to EVs.

Jim FArley

Ford CEO Jim Farley attends a Red Bull Racing unveiling of the team's new Formula One car during a launch event in New York City Feb. 3, 2023. 

The company said it will slash production of its Mustang Mach-E and plans to scale back around $12 billion in investments in its EV division, including a delay in a second battery plant in Kentucky.

Reuters contributed to this report.