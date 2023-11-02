Toyota recalls nearly 2 million RAV4 vehicles over battery fire risk

Toyota Motor said Wednesday it is recalling 1.85 million RAV4 sport utility vehicles in the United States over fire risks stemming from the installation of replacement batteries.

TOYOTA IS USING AI TO DESIGN BETTER CARS FASTER

The recall covers 2013-2018 model year vehicles. Toyota said some replacement 12-volt batteries have smaller top dimensions and if a hold-down clamp was not tightened correctly, the battery could move when the vehicle is driven with forceful turns potentially short-circuiting, increasing the risk of fires.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Toyota said dealers will replace the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray, and positive terminal cover with improved ones and will notify customers of the recall schedule by late December.