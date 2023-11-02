Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Toyota

Toyota recalls nearly 2 million RAV4 vehicles over battery fire risk

2013-18 model year vehicles affected by recall

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for November 2

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Toyota Motor said Wednesday it is recalling 1.85 million RAV4 sport utility vehicles in the United States over fire risks stemming from the installation of replacement batteries.

TOYOTA IS USING AI TO DESIGN BETTER CARS FASTER

Toyota logo

A man walks past a Toyota logo in Tokyo, Japan, October 24, 2019. (REUTERS/Edgar Su / Reuters Photos)

The recall covers 2013-2018 model year vehicles. Toyota said some replacement 12-volt batteries have smaller top dimensions and if a hold-down clamp was not tightened correctly, the battery could move when the vehicle is driven with forceful turns potentially short-circuiting, increasing the risk of fires.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Toyota said dealers will replace the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray, and positive terminal cover with improved ones and will notify customers of the recall schedule by late December.