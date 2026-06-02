Ford issues urgent ‘do not drive’ advisory for Bronco Sport, Maverick models over suspension defect

Ford Motor Company on Wednesday issued a critical "Do Not Drive" advisory and safety recall for 4,653 vehicles, encompassing certain 2021-2026 Bronco Sport and 2022-2026 Maverick models.

The recall, which was internally approved May 19, addresses a potential manufacturing defect originating at the vehicle assembly plant, where the front lower control arm ball joints may have been incorrectly installed or repaired, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Officials said the manufacturing defect "may result in loss of vehicle control while driving, increasing the risk of [a] crash," according to Ford's official Safety Recall Report to the NHTSA.

FORD RECALLS OVER 179,000 BRONCO AND RANGER VEHICLES OVER SEAT DEFECT

Because of the risk, Ford strongly advised owners to stop driving the vehicles immediately until an inspection and necessary repairs are completed.

The affected population includes 2,357 Mavericks and 2,296 Bronco Sports.

NHTSA documents show the financial burden of resolving the defect will be entirely absorbed by Ford, while auto dealers face strict federal compliance measures. Dealerships are mandated to immediately halt the demonstration, sale or delivery of any affected new vehicles in their inventory.

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Violating the federal stop-sale requirement could result in severe civil penalties of up to $27,168 per vehicle.

To minimize the impact on consumers, Ford is covering all costs associated with the repairs, according to the NHTSA.

Dealerships are authorized to claim up to $250 per vehicle for towing services, with some participating dealers offering dispatched technicians to perform mobile inspections at customers' locations.

If a vehicle requires parts replacement, Ford is pre-approving the cost of rental vehicles for up to 30 days.

The company has also implemented a reimbursement plan for owners who may have already paid out-of-pocket to repair the suspension issue, NHTSA officials said. Customers are eligible for a refund as long as the prior repair was performed before June 19, 2026.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 16.15 -0.48 -2.89%

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Ford did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.