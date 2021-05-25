Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Ford

Ford developing 2 new electric vehicle platforms, report says

News follows introduction of F-150 Lighting electric pickup

close
Ford F-150 chief nameplate engineer Linda Zhang details the new electric F-150 and discusses how the microchip shortage affects car making. video

Ford introduces all-electric F-150 truck

Ford F-150 chief nameplate engineer Linda Zhang details the new electric F-150 and discusses how the microchip shortage affects car making.

Ford will announce the development of two new electric vehicle platforms for its growing battery-powered lineup during its Capital Markets Day meeting on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

One is being designed for full-size trucks and the other for smaller cars and SUVs.

The upcoming Ford Transit EV van and Ford F-150 Lighting electric pickup use modified versions of s, while the new truck platform will be designed specifically for electric vehicles, which could make it more efficient.

close
Ford gearing up to build battery-powered vehicles video

Ford President Kumar Galhotra sees 'opportunity' in Biden's fleet electrification plan

Ford gearing up to build battery-powered vehicles

The Ford Mustang Mach-E electric utility vehicle is built on a unique platform that is expected to be used for additional models in the coming years. It is not clear if this is related to the new platforms that sources disclosed to Reuters, or a separate project.

General Motors has introduced its own electric vehicle architecture called Ultium, which will launch with the GMC Hummer EV this fall and underpin a variety of vehicle types in the coming years that could include sedans and sports cars.

Ford said it does not comment on future product speculation.

The automaker will also be using the Volkswagen MEB architecture featured on the new ID.4 for a line of Ford models that will only be sold in Europe.

close
Volkswagen to announce its all-electric ID.4 GTX. FoxNews.com's automotive editor Gary Gastelu with more. video

Inside Volkswagen's new electric SUV

Volkswagen to announce its all-electric ID.4 GTX. FoxNews.com's automotive editor Gary Gastelu with more.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ford's Capital Markets Day event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on May 26.