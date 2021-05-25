Ford developing 2 new electric vehicle platforms, report says

Ford will announce the development of two new electric vehicle platforms for its growing battery-powered lineup during its Capital Markets Day meeting on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

One is being designed for full-size trucks and the other for smaller cars and SUVs.

The upcoming Ford Transit EV van and Ford F-150 Lighting electric pickup use modified versions of s, while the new truck platform will be designed specifically for electric vehicles, which could make it more efficient.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E electric utility vehicle is built on a unique platform that is expected to be used for additional models in the coming years. It is not clear if this is related to the new platforms that sources disclosed to Reuters, or a separate project.

General Motors has introduced its own electric vehicle architecture called Ultium, which will launch with the GMC Hummer EV this fall and underpin a variety of vehicle types in the coming years that could include sedans and sports cars.

Ford said it does not comment on future product speculation.

The automaker will also be using the Volkswagen MEB architecture featured on the new ID.4 for a line of Ford models that will only be sold in Europe.

Ford's Capital Markets Day event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on May 26.