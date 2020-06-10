Ford to expand alliance with Volkswagen to make about 8M commercial vehicles
No. 2 U.S. automaker also said it would build a new electric vehicle for Europe
(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it would expand its alliance with Volkswagen AG to produce up to 8 million commercial vehicles.
Continue Reading Below
The No. 2 U.S. automaker also said it would build a new electric vehicle for Europe and, starting 2023, it could deliver more than 600,000 units.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|F
|FORD MOTOR COMPANY
|7.24
|-0.29
|-3.85%
|VWAPY
|VOLKSWAGEN AG
|16.35
|-0.73
|-4.27%
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)