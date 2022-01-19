Ford and ADT to provide on-car video security system

Ford and ADT are going to be keeping an eye on your stuff.

The automaker and security company are launching a new joint venture called Canopy that will provide on-vehicle video and audio monitoring to help secure gear that's stored onboard.

The subscription-based system launching next year will primarily be aimed at commercial pickup and van owners. It will use an installed device to monitor any intrusions into their cargo areas and have the ability to alert both an ADT center and the vehicle's owner via a smartphone app. Future versions will be integrated into a vehicle's built-in surround camera system.

Owners will be able to get a live view from their vehicle and even talk to anyone near it through a speaker, similar to the way connected doorbell security systems work. Artificial Intelligence will be used to distinguish real threats from animals and loud nearby sounds that might otherwise set off an alert. According to Ford and ADT, over $7.4 billion worth of work equipment was stolen in 2020 and the issue is only getting worse.

"Thieves have been even more active during the pandemic and know business owners store valuable equipment in vehicles, often hauling more than $50,000 of gear. Canopy is here for those who’ve had enough of thefts that threaten their livelihoods," Ford New Business Platform Vice President Franck Louis-Victor said in a news release.

Ford and ADT will invest over $100 million into the company, which initially launches in the U.S. and U.K. and could be offered for use on other brands' vehicles in the future.