Throwing a Super Bowl party? What this year's foods will cost

Wells Fargo economists said navigating the supermarket for the Super Bowl food will be a challenge, as game-day food pricing will fluctuate like a "seesaw." Some fan favorites will cost as much as 12% more compared with last year, while others will see significant price decreases.

A menu of food and drinks for 10 people is estimated to cost just over $139, Wells Fargo Chief Agricultural Economist Michael Swanson said in a recent report. It's in line with the same price paid in 2024, which was only about 10 cents more.

"Consumers are faced with the new challenge of becoming ‘food fluent’ given ongoing price fluctuation," the report said. The reason for this is that some categories can grow supply much faster, like field vegetables versus avocados, which take years to expand. Secondly, some categories just have strong consumer demand, according to Swanson.

"Unlike the last four years, there are both food prices that are falling as well as rising," Swanson told FOX Business. "The option the last couple of years were whether they went up a lot or a little."

He said that there are "important categories that are noticeably lower than last year." For instance, he referenced categories like frozen pizza, which saw its price decline year over year.

"That speaks to a competitive supply taking advantage of good harvests for crops," Swanson said.

But this seesawing means that consumers will have choices that can save them money. For instance, Swanson noted that consumer demand drove up costs for things like avocados and chicken wings, but consumers can use shrimp tacos for savings with lower prices than a year ago.

If saving money this year is top of mind, Swanson said this year's Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute pricing chart identifies what to avoid.

Vegetables:

Certain vegetables like broccoli saw costs fall 7.2% compared with 2024. But cherry tomatoes are up 11.9% compared with this time last year.

Avocados:

Fresh avocado prices are up 11.5% compared with a year ago. Prepared guacamole dip is up only 1.5% over the same period. Making guacamole from scratch, despite the rise in avocados, will be cost-effective, according to Wells Fargo.

Chicken Wings:

Chicken wing prices are up 7.2% versus last year.

Shrimp:

Whole frozen shrimp have come down 4% compared with last year.

Snacks

The costs for tortilla and potato chips are down, with the total cost of chips and guacamole dip two cents higher than in 2024.

Beverage

Beer and wine prices are up 2% compared with last year. Consumers who are opting for soda should grab two-liter bottles versus 12-ounce cans.