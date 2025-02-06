During Super Bowl LIX, fans will eat a staggering amount of chicken wings

Super Bowl Sunday is slated to be a big day for chicken wings.

During Super Bowl LIX, Americans are poised to gobble up 1.47 billion chicken wings, some 20 million more than last year, according to a forecast from the National Chicken Council (NCC).

The trade association’s estimate came ahead of the highly anticipated Big Game, when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will go head-to-head in New Orleans for the NFL championship title.

Those wings "would stretch to and from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. about 63 times," the NCC said.

In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, the playoffs were a boon for chicken wing sales. They rose 12% nationwide for the four weeks ending Jan. 19 "versus the prior period," the NCC reported, citing Circana retail data.

Over two-thirds of American consumers tuning into the Big Game on Sunday plan to spend money on food and beverages for the occasion, according to a recent LendingTree survey.

Wells Fargo estimated a spread of Super Bowl food and drinks for 10 people will cost $139 this year. When it comes to chicken wings, consumers are seeing 7.2% higher prices compared to last year, the bank’s Super Bowl food report found.

Buffalo wings are the most-popular snack for Super Bowl LIX in 32 states, according to Casino.org.

When the Chiefs and Eagles take the field on Sunday, it will be a Super Bowl rematch. The two teams played each other in the Big Game in 2023, with Kansas City coming out on top.

If Kansas City wins Super Bowl LIX, it would mark the team’s fourth Super Bowl title and their third consecutive. Meanwhile, a victory for the Eagles would add a second title to their record.