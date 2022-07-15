Florida company recalls all ice cream products amid deadly listeria outbreak

A Florida-based company recalled all of its ice cream products amid a listeria outbreak that has killed one and left 22 others hospitalized.

Consumers are being told to avoid all flavors and all lots of Big Olaf brand ice cream products because they have the "potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes," according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The products were sold at Big Olaf retailers in Florida as well as in restaurants and senior homes, and one location in Fredericksburg, Ohio, according to the recall notice, which was posted more than 10 days after the company was first alerted of the outbreak.

The Florida Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the FDA as well as other state officials are investigating the listeria outbreak.

"Based on epidemiological information shared by the CDC and State Officials, Big Olaf may be a potential source of illness in an ongoing Listeria monocytogenes outbreak," according to the recall.

During the investigation, 18 people who fell ill reported eating the Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream or eating at locations that might have been supplied by Big Olaf Creamery, the recall continued.

The Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services told FOX Business that nine of the 100 environmental samples collected had tested positive for listeria monocytogenes.

The agency on Wednesday ordered Big Olaf to stop using processing equipment where the listeria monocytogenes were found, which effectively shut down all operations even though the company had already done so on July 1.

"Big Olaf is cooperating fully with regulatory authorities to successfully return all suspected products and has requested retailers to stop sales and dispose of product," the company said. "Consumers who have purchased Big Olaf Ice Cream Products should not consume these products and dispose of them immediately."

Healthy consumers can suffer from symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, according to the recall notice.

Listeria can result in "serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the notice read. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.