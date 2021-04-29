Velvet ice cream recalled over listeria concerns

Velvet Ice Cream is voluntarily recalling its ice cream and sherbet products over fears that they may have been contaminated with listeria.

After conducting routine testing, the company decided to issue the warning on the frozen products made on or after March 24 as a "precaution," according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notice.

The products were distributed and sold in "various drug stores, convenience stores and supermarkets" in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.

"We’re conducting this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA out of consideration for the wellbeing and safety of our customers and consumers," said Velvet Ice Cream CEO Luconda Dager. "We continue to be committed to serving consumers with high quality ice cream and sherbet products."

Listeria can cause both serious and even fatal infections in young children, elderly people or those with weakened immune systems, the FDA said.

Healthy individuals may experience a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. However, it can also lead to miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women, the FDA added.

To date, there haven't been any illnesses or injuries as a result of the recalled products, according to the notice. However, consumers are still asked to throw the products out or return them immediately.